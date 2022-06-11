Husband stabs elderly wife to death in Manhattan: cops

A 79-year-old woman stabbed to death by her husband in their Upper Manhattan apartment has been identified as Lanilda Nuez, police said Saturday.

The 68-year-old man was arrested after police found Nuez around 10:15 p.m. Friday with multiple stab wounds, inside the apartment at 615 West 144 Street in Hamilton Heights, cops said.

The mortally injured woman was found in the bedroom and taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.



Police recovered two knives at the scene. The NYPD did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

“Charges against him are pending,” a department spokeswoman said.