ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Husband stabs elderly wife to death in Manhattan: cops

By Dean Balsamini, Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfmWs_0g7d1e7400

A 79-year-old woman stabbed to death by her husband in their Upper Manhattan apartment has been identified as Lanilda Nuez, police said Saturday.

The 68-year-old man was arrested after police found Nuez around 10:15 p.m. Friday with multiple stab wounds, inside the apartment at 615 West 144 Street in Hamilton Heights, cops said.

The mortally injured woman was found in the bedroom and taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Police recovered two knives at the scene. The NYPD did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

“Charges against him are pending,” a department spokeswoman said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
internewscast.com

NYC teens arrested over caught-on-camera shooting outside NYPD precinct

Two teenagers were arrested after one of them was caught-on-camera brazenly opening fire outside a Brooklyn police precinct on Tuesday afternoon, police sources said. Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Forde, both 19, were chasing a third person across from the 81st Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 1:30 p.m. when one of the teen’s allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at their target, the sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

16-Year-Old Stabbed in Face While Waiting for NYC Subway

Police are looking for two people they say stabbed a 16-year-old in the face and neck at a Brooklyn station earlier this week. The victim was waiting for a southbound A train at the Broadway Junction station around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when cops say the duo came up to him and stabbed him multiple times. They then took off on separate southbound A and C trains, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Funeral details for NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez

NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Manhattan#Nypd#Stabs#Hamilton Heights#Violent Crime#Husband
New York Post

Neraz Roberts’ dad says he heard NYC machete-victim son dying on phone

The dad of the Queens man allegedly hacked to death by his uncle with a machete tearfully described told The Post on Tuesday how he listened on speakerphone as his son was being mercilessly killed. “My son called, and I hear the yelling,” a distraught Nazeem Roberts, 49, said, adding...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man stabs grandfather, 80, to death on Long Island, police say

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with stabbing his grandfather to death on Long Island Monday night, police said. John Pilgrim, 80, was inside his home in the vicinity of Hounslow and Clyde roads when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. Clarke fled […]
SHIRLEY, NY
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Boxes of grenades found in Sunset Park home

Police say they found two boxes of grenades inside a Brooklyn home Monday morning. Police found 10 grenades inside the home. While those grenades were not live, the news shook up the neighborhood. Eva Sanabria has lived on 48th Street between Third and Fourth for more than 60 years and says she knew the family who lived here.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man beat, robbed woman who ignored him on Brooklyn train: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man beat and robbed a female straphanger aboard a subway train after she ignored his attempts at conversation, police said Monday. The 29-year-old victim was riding a southbound L train near the East 105th Street station around 9:15 a.m. June 6, when a man tried to strike up a chat […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Off-duty cop fatally stabbed in Bronx

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old female NYPD officer died after being stabbed while off duty in the Bronx, according to police. A man is being questioned in connection with the assault, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy