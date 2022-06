The man who bought the ticket that scooped the largest lottery jackpot in UK history waited until his alarm went off to tell his wife they had won £184mJoe Thwaite browsed property site Rightmove whilst he waited for Jess Thwaite to wake up, switching off the price filter for the first time.The couple, from Gloucestershire,won more than £184 million in the EuroMillions last week becoming the biggest lottery winners the country has seen.They have been married for 11 years, and share two children who are of primary-school age. Mr Thwaite also has two children studying at university from a...

