Think you know Sziget? The uber-welcoming, self-contained Island Of Freedom in the heart of Budapest (easily one of the coolest capital cities in Europe, for the lager prices alone) where half a million revellers from over 100 countries across the globe descend each August to soak in a unique and head-spinning array of music and arts, from the world’s biggest acts to its most inventive dance, theatre and circus shows? Well let us assure you, behind the main stage line-ups, this year featuring Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala, there’s even more to it than you think. Here’s 10 little-known facts about the Continental Glastonbury…

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO