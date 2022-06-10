ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Will the County Board of Supervisors Approve a General Plan Amendment to Pave the Way for Development of Seven Hills Ranch?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpieker Development's proposal to build, Diablo Glen, an expansive senior development in Walnut Creek, continues to draw backlash and debate. The independent living and continuing care community calls for construction of 354-housing units, a clubhouse, a recreation building, an 85,000-SQF health care facility for 100 residents, maintenance buildings, a parking garage,...

