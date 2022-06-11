These Albums Defined The Last Decade Of Music, Whether You Love It Or Not

Dozens of incredible projects from Black artists have been released over the last 10 years. We're taking a glance at the most elite albums that shifted the culture, influenced the sound, gave us classic songs, and placed an artist at the top of a genre.
Honorable Mention:
4:44 — Jay Z , Chilombo — Jhene Aiko , My Krazy Life — YG , Yeezus — Kanye West , H .E.R. — H.E.R . , Seat at the table — Solange , Indigo — Chris Brown , To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti — Playboi Carti, The PinkPrint — Nikki Minaj, 17 — Xxxtentacion , Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon — Pop Smoke, Championships - Meek Mill
Ma$e is accusing Diddy of wrecking the former Bad Boy Records rapper's recent festival set. On Saturday (May 15), Ma$e was one of the performers at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. However, the set did not go swimmingly. According to concertgoer @NigelDPresents, the Harlem N.Y. rapper's performance suffered from issues from the jump.
Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with John Miserendino.
Jay-Z's nephew is trying his hand at rapping and the reviews on social media have been less than stellar. On Saturday (June 4), Solange's 21-year-old son Julez put out a video on his TikTok page that features him laying down a few bars. "I had to pack that heat/She keep...
In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
During an adorable interview with Jazzy’s World TV, Jadakiss was asked if anyone in the rap game could lyrically keep up with the LOX legend, and he gave a few newer rappers their flowers. “I think there’s a couple new lyrical kings,” Jada said. “Drake, J. Cole, I like...
Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
ATLANTA rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, his brother Lil Gotit confirmed. The rapper reportedly suffered from stomach pain in the days leading up to his death, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that Raqhid Jevon Render, better known by his stage name Lil Keed, was...
The Game is feeling pretty confident these days. On Wednesday, the Compton-born rapper hit up Instagram to reflect on the current state of hip-hop and how he intends to raise the bar with Drillmatic—the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 project, Born 2 Rap. “I know my album gone be...
JAY-Z celebrated Memorial Day by strengthening his case as a “top-tier playlist creator.”. On Monday (May 30), Hov served up a fresh selection of songs on his preferred streaming platform TIDAL, which he sold to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block (f.k.a. Square Inc.) for a reported $302 million last May. Named after Montecito, the celebrity enclave in Santa Barbara County, California, the 22-song playlist highlights some of JAY-Z’s favorite songs of 2022 so far.
Hip Hop fans are famous for their dogmatic views on the best albums of all time. Some just can’t be disputed — Nas’ Illmatic, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation of Millions … To Hold Us Back and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me are generally agreed upon by Hip Hop purists as G.O.A.T. albums.
Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Migos have pulled out of this weekend’s Governors Ball festival in New York for reasons that festival organizers said are “out of our control.” The Atlanta trio have been replaced on the lineup by Lil Wayne.
The move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between Quavo and Offset. While the group has been saddled with reports of discord for years, the rumors accelerated when Quavo and Takeoff released a single last month called “Hotel Lobby” under the name Unc and Phew.
Adding to what’s already been a strong year for West Coast rap, Compton-bred lyricist Westside Boogie announced the impending arrival of his sophomore album More Black Superheroes on Monday (June 13). Marking his second release on Eminem’s Shady Records, the 12-track project drops June 17 and boasts appearances from...
Some recent comments made by A$AP Rocky about who caused the current state of hip-hop appear to have Soulja Boy responding. On Monday (June 13), Interview magazine ran a feature with A$AP Rocky chopping it up with comedian Jerrod Carmichael. During the talk, Rocky was asked about the state of hip-hop.
A Drake and Kodak Black collaboration could soon be on the horizon — better yet, collaborations. Speaking at a press conference promoting his inaugural Kodak Black Day festival on Friday (June 10), the Pompano Beach, Florida native teased the prospect of dropping a joint album with the 6 God, with whom he’s recorded a trove of material.
As the summer season approaches, so has the amount of artists releasing new music has as well. Pharrell dropped his long awaited “Cash In Cash Out” single featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator. The bass-heavy, signature Neptunes sound accompanies one of 21 Savage’s best verses in a while for the ever-improving MC. Tyler, The Creator came in with his signature way of using his time on the record to make it his own.
On this day in 1988, Boogie Down Productions dropped one of the best and most influential albums of all time. It was widely seen as one of, if not the first, politically conscious efforts in Hip Hop. KRS-One was initially popular for fueling the Juice Crew vs. BDP beef on...
