ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

These Albums Defined The Last Decade Of Music, Whether You Love It Or Not

By Lamar West
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc9Yz_0g7ciWR300

In honor of June being Black Music Month, we're taking a look back at the albums that defined the past decade.

Interscope/Top Dawg Ent. / Via media.giphy.com

Dozens of incredible projects from Black artists have been released over the last 10 years. We're taking a glance at the most elite albums that shifted the culture, influenced the sound, gave us classic songs, and placed an artist at the top of a genre.

Honorable Mention:

4:44 Jay Z , Chilombo Jhene Aiko , My Krazy Life YG , Yeezus Kanye West , H .E.R. H.E.R . , Seat at the table — Solange , Indigo Chris Brown , To Pimp A Butterfly Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti Playboi Carti, The PinkPrint Nikki Minaj, 17 — Xxxtentacion , Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke, Championships - Meek Mill

1. Drake — Nothing Was The Same

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaWPs_0g7ciWR300

The Canadian artist released his third studio album in 2013. Drake's reign at the top has lasted over a decade, with this album helping cement his current place on the throne. This album further proved his mastery of blending rapping and singing.

Republic Records

2. Beyonce — Lemonade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QttBg_0g7ciWR300

For her sixth studio album, the Queen returned with a 13-song record released alongside a 65-minute film to accompany the album. The cultural impact was felt immediately as the songs dived into womanhood, relationships, and Black issues. The film featured appearances from Zendaya, Chloe x Halle, Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, and more.

Columbia Records

3. Kendrick Lamar — good kid, m.A.A.d. city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d55Fa_0g7ciWR300

In 2012 Kendrick Lamar revived the west coast with his classic album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city . This staple album instantly placed him at the forefront of rap music with timeless records such as "Poetic Justice," "Backseat Freestyle," "Money Trees," and more. Ten years later, he still sits on rap's Mount Rushmore for this generation.

Interscope/Aftermath records

4. Rihanna — Anti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jim2_0g7ciWR300

Fans have been waiting for six years for Rihanna to release a follow-up to her 2016 project, Anti . That will be a tough act to follow, as Anti charted to the top of Billboards and also supplied her fans with one of her greatest albums to date. Smashes such as "Work" and "Kiss it better" still frequent new playlists today.

Roc Nation

5. Future — Dirty Sprite 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGoDl_0g7ciWR300

Whatever lane Future is a part of, whether it's street music, trap music, or club music, he's the GOAT of that lane. Future is the undisputed champion of the club and streets, releasing classic mixtapes such as 56 Nights , Purple Reign , Beast Mode, and more. When he released DS2, filled with hits such as "Stick Talk," "Where Ya At," and literally 17 more hits, it was evident Future was of legendary status.

Epic Records

6. The Weeknd — Trilogy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRSQj_0g7ciWR300

In 2012, The Weeknd released his compilation album, Trilogy , giving fans clarity that The Weeknd wasn't a group, he was the one. A decade later and he still is a king of pop and R&B selling over 75 million records to date. This album kickstarted his career into superstardom.

Republic Records

7. J. Cole — 2014 Forest Hills Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CP5SJ_0g7ciWR300

In 2014, J. Cole made his case as the best rapper alive, after releasing this classic album. "No Role Modelz" went diamond and became the longest-charting song in Spotify history at 2,274 days. Not only did this album go platinum with no features or singles, but it also placed him as a top artist of his generation.

Columbia Records

8. Migos — Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkEM7_0g7ciWR300

In 2017, the hottest rappers in the world were hands down the Migos. The group quickly obtained immense success and released the platinum-selling album, Culture . This album was the reflection of an entirely new sound in hip-hop. The title aligns well, as Migos directly shifted rap culture forever.

Quality Control Music

9. Frank Ocean — Channel Orange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veq3x_0g7ciWR300

One of the most polarizing figures in music, Frank Ocean established himself as a premier artist with his release of Channel Orange . Not too many artists have the fan base, aesthetic, and caliber of music as the Long Beach Legend.

Def Jam Recodings

10. Cardi B — Invasion Of Privacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLBr9_0g7ciWR300

In 2018, Cardi B went from a known reality star to a complete rap superstar. Every song on this album is platinum. This album featured songs that would overtake the clubs and change the landscape of rap for the next few years. She knocked down barriers and opened the flood gates for dozens of female rappers to follow her act.

Atlantic Records

11. Kanye West — The Life of Pablo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcQHG_0g7ciWR300

With amazing instrumentation, loud choir vocals, and deep raps, Kanye shook the culture once again with TLOP . The effect went beyond music, shaking up fashion, pop culture, and more.

GOOD Music

12. Summer Walker — Over It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjnFk_0g7ciWR300

Not too many artists have debut albums as good as Summer Walker's Over It . Upon its release in 2019, the cultural impact was felt immediately as she filled this album with melodic tunes and vocals. Trying to not see this album on every woman's Insta story was nearly impossible.

Interscope Records

13. Lil Baby — My Turn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJu8F_0g7ciWR300

We are currently in the Lil Baby era of hip-hop and we have been for the past few years. With his 2020 release of My Turn , he established himself as the face of a new generation. At the end of the day, he's not one of them.

Capitol Records

14. Wizkid — Made in Lagos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf0i4_0g7ciWR300

Afro-beat music is here and will be the prominent sound for the next few years. The face of the entire genre is undoubtedly Wizkid. His album Made in Lagos plays a major role in the crossover of Afro-beat music into the States.

RCA Records

15. Nipsey Hussle — Victory Lap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1jKV_0g7ciWR300

Not many albums can embody an entire coast, movement, and mentality the way Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap did. This album fully captured him, his city, and his movement to the fullest extent. His impact on the west coast culture is still felt to this day.

Atlantic Records

16. SZA — Ctrl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lbaC_0g7ciWR300

In 2017, the queen of TDE made her debut with Ctrl . The album was received with open arms and flowers as she displayed heavenly vocals mixed with therapeutic lyrics over neo-soul beats. The album went platinum in 2018.

RCA Records

17. Travis Scott — Astroworld

With a massive first week of 537,000 sales, Astroworld was a cultural phenomenon. McDonald's, Nike, and dozens of other massive deals flooded in for the rapper after the large commercial success of this album.

Instagram: @undefined

18. Chief Keef — Finally Rich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptJ1P_0g7ciWR300

Coming in last, but certainly not least, is the one and only Chief Keef Sosa. Probably the most influential rapper of the last decade, the release of Finally Rich marked a clear shift in rap music and culture forever. From slang, to raps, to cars and clothes, you can see the direct influence from Big Sosa.

Interscope Records

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Beyonce
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Wizkid
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Black Music#Good Music#Trap Music#Interscope#The Pinkprint#Canadian#Republic Records 2
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Kanye West + More In Memorial Day Playlist

JAY-Z celebrated Memorial Day by strengthening his case as a “top-tier playlist creator.”. On Monday (May 30), Hov served up a fresh selection of songs on his preferred streaming platform TIDAL, which he sold to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block (f.k.a. Square Inc.) for a reported $302 million last May. Named after Montecito, the celebrity enclave in Santa Barbara County, California, the 22-song playlist highlights some of JAY-Z’s favorite songs of 2022 so far.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
XXL Mag

The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Has People Unsure How to Feel – Watch

Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Migos Pull Out of Governors Ball Festival, Replaced by Lil Wayne

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Migos have pulled out of this weekend’s Governors Ball festival in New York for reasons that festival organizers said are “out of our control.” The Atlanta trio have been replaced on the lineup by Lil Wayne. The move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between Quavo and Offset. While the group has been saddled with reports of discord for years, the rumors accelerated when Quavo and Takeoff released a single last month called “Hotel Lobby” under the name Unc and Phew. While reps for Migos tell Variety that the...
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Teases Joint Album With Drake: 'We Got So Much Music'

A Drake and Kodak Black collaboration could soon be on the horizon — better yet, collaborations. Speaking at a press conference promoting his inaugural Kodak Black Day festival on Friday (June 10), the Pompano Beach, Florida native teased the prospect of dropping a joint album with the 6 God, with whom he’s recorded a trove of material.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
rolling out

New music Friday: Pharrell, 21 Savage shine as SZA celebrates 5 years of ‘Ctrl’

As the summer season approaches, so has the amount of artists releasing new music has as well. Pharrell dropped his long awaited “Cash In Cash Out” single featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator. The bass-heavy, signature Neptunes sound accompanies one of 21 Savage’s best verses in a while for the ever-improving MC. Tyler, The Creator came in with his signature way of using his time on the record to make it his own.
MUSIC
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy