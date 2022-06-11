ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Judge Rejects Family Pleas, Issues Warrant and Sets $175,000 Bail for Accused

By Alexander Jimenez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, CA – A defense attorney here in Alameda County Superior Court this week asked a judge to hold off on issuing a warrant so family members can intervene where the accused is facing some sort of health issue—but the judge still issued the warrant. Sara Moore...

davisvanguard.org

Man Gives Judge Movie Recommendation after Getting Three-Year Sentence

WOODLAND, CA – An easygoing Jeffery Edwards had a friendly conversation with Judge Dave Rosenberg here in Yolo County Superior Court Friday, even after receiving a three-year sentence from the judge. After collecting a variety of charges—including domestic battery, unauthorized vehicle use, false imprisonment, and several violations of probation—Edwards...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Northern California Man Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Bank Fraud, Possession Of Stolen Mail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Contra Costa man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for bank fraud and possession of stolen mail. Richard Beldon Waters III, 29, formerly of Contra Costa County, was sentenced Monday in federal court to four years in prison for bank fraud and possession of stolen U.S. mail, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between April and August 2020, Waters and Desiree Bello, 28, of Contra Costa County, carried out a mail theft and bank fraud scheme.  The duo stole U.S. mail from residential mailboxes in Northern California and harvested bankcards, identification documents,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa man gets 4 years prison in bank fraud, mail theft scheme

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – An East Bay man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a mail theft and bank fraud scheme that involved victims throughout Northern California, prosecutors said.According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Richard Beldon Waters III of Contra Costa County to four years in prison for the scheme. Waters, along with 28-year-old Desiree Bello, also known as Desiree Sanchez, had previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and possession of stolen U.S. Mail.Court documents said between April and August of 2020, the pair broke into mailboxes to harvest bank cards,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Over 1,000 rounds of ammunition found at traffic stop

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office found over 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop, according to a recent tweet. “Traffic enforcement stop led to the recovery of 2 loaded #firearms, 1,000+ rounds of #ammunition, baton, nunchucks, large amount of currency, and body armor,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Suspect […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord citizen helps in arrest of suspected burglars

CONCORD - A Concord resident's keen eye led to the thwarting of an ongoing residential burglary Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Concord police department.The unidentified resident reportedly recognized a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in crimes in Walnut Creek. They then followed the vehicle to a residence in Concord, where the car drove into the garage and closed the door. Once notified, officers from both Walnut Creek and Concord police departments converged on the area and quickly learned that a residential burglary was occurring. Working together, members of WCPD and CPD took 2 suspects into custody who fled from the home, while a third suspect remained in hiding.A drone from the Pleasant Hill Police Department was used to check the surrounding area for the third suspect's whereabouts. Ultimately, a Concord PD K9 search team entered a neighboring yard and located the third suspect hiding under a vehicle.The 3 suspects were arrested for a variety of crimes. Their booking details and identities, as well as the identity of the Concord resident who noticed them, have not been released to the public.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Cain Velasquez appears in court

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, a former MMA star accused of attempted murder appeared in court. Cain Velasquez is facing decades in prison for allegedly trying to kill a man accused of molesting a young girl.  On Friday morning, Cain Velasquez, who is facing attempted murder charges,  appeared in a Santa […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Reisig Appears Headed for a Fifth Term

Woodland, CA – Both Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig and his challenger, Cynthia Rodriguez, released statements on their campaigns the day after Tuesday’s primary election. “I am humbled by the overwhelming support we received last night, as Yolo County voters decisively gave me the honor of serving...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Pacifica have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure, the department announced on Friday. Nathan Barela is accused of exposing himself to customers at a business located in the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue and he was arrested on Tuesday without incident, police said. Barela was arrested on […]
PACIFICA, CA

