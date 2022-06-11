Judge Rejects Family Pleas, Issues Warrant and Sets $175,000 Bail for Accused

CONCORD - A Concord resident's keen eye led to the thwarting of an ongoing residential burglary Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Concord police department.The unidentified resident reportedly recognized a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in crimes in Walnut Creek. They then followed the vehicle to a residence in Concord, where the car drove into the garage and closed the door. Once notified, officers from both Walnut Creek and Concord police departments converged on the area and quickly learned that a residential burglary was occurring. Working together, members of WCPD and CPD took 2 suspects into custody who fled from the home, while a third suspect remained in hiding.A drone from the Pleasant Hill Police Department was used to check the surrounding area for the third suspect's whereabouts. Ultimately, a Concord PD K9 search team entered a neighboring yard and located the third suspect hiding under a vehicle.The 3 suspects were arrested for a variety of crimes. Their booking details and identities, as well as the identity of the Concord resident who noticed them, have not been released to the public.

CONCORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO