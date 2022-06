Mequon, WI – A start to a rainy afternoon turned into a celebration for the Chinooks after Michael Seegers drove in the winning run in the 12th inning to give the Chinooks their first home win against the Dock Spiders with a final score of 9-8. The Chinooks (3-8) had remarkable defensive plays by Caleb Bartolero in his Chinook debut, as he threw out back-to-back runners on the steal to second base in the second inning. Bartolero continued to stop the Dock Spiders (8-3) from advancing as in the top of the sixth inning he threw out his third base runner at first to end the inning.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO