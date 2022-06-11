ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Working Wisconsinites Deserve the Breaks that Ron Johnson Gives Corporations

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many other Wisconsinites, I’m tired of seeing self-serving Ron Johnson give breaks to the wealthy few or massive corporations while he ignores the needs of working Wisconsinites. Johnson is actively trying to ship jobs out of Wisconsin and then blaming unions for the problems that he has helped...

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 4

Rowdy Yates
2d ago

Maybe if he earned a regular paycheck instead of telling lies for money he would have seen the Trump tax cuts in his take home pay. Jethro could cipher better by the cement pond

Reply
7
