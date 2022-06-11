ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Aldrich Marks Five Decades Since Landmark 1971 Feminist Show

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEFIELD — A new show at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum tracks feminist art practices over the past five decades and includes artists from the museum’s landmark show in 1971 alongside emerging female-identifying or nonbinary artists born after 1980. ”52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone” celebrates the 51st...

