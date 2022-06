Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers seems to be having the time of his life on the team’s road trip to Seattle, and not just because of his on-field exploits. Devers hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game to account for all the runs in a 2-0 Red Sox win. Perhaps the bigger highlight came after the game, when Devers, accompanied by his translator, did his postgame interview while enjoying an ice cream cone.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO