House Rent

New York

 4 days ago
Inflation remains high, rent prices continue to climb in New York and across nation. Rent prices keep climbing. Rent.com recently released its...

FingerLakes1.com

Infrastructure funding a chance to advance environmental justice in New York, report says

The Infrastructure Act is providing $1.2 trillion for improvement projects across water, energy, building and transportation sectors. A new report looks at how officials can use funds to address environmental justice. Authored by the National Wildlife Federation, the report provides a framework for front-line and fenceline communities experiencing environmental-justice issues...
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Hochul signs six-bill abortion rights package

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of bills to protect abortion rights. Gov. Hochul said the bills are designed to address specific issues raised by the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, according to a news release. which could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed abortion rights at the federal level.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James shuts down Syracuse landlord that exposed children to lead poisoning

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement resolving her lawsuit against landlord John Kiggins and his company, Endzone Properties, Inc., for failing to protect children from lead paint hazards in Syracuse. The lawsuit, filed in October 2021, alleged that Kiggins and Endzone endangered the health of its tenants, primarily children, by repeatedly violating lead paint laws and failing to properly address related hazards. As a result, at least 18 children residing in 17 different properties owned or managed by Endzone experienced lead poisoning.
SYRACUSE, NY
State
New York State
FingerLakes1.com

As the triple crown races toward the finish line in New York, Inspector Lucy Lang releases IG’s first gaming annual report

New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang today, ahead of the Belmont Stakes set to take place on Saturday, released the first annual report of gaming investigations since the Gaming Inspector General’s duties and responsibilities were transferred to the Offices of the Inspector General last year as part of the 2020-21 State Budget. The Office of the Gaming Inspector General’s (OGIG) core function is to conduct independent and thorough investigations into fraud, misconduct, and criminal violations related to gaming. In 2021, OGIG received over a hundred complaints, issued six letters and reports, and referred over a dozen recommendations to the New York State Gaming Commission. These matters, which are detailed in the report, include uncovering outside activities by Gaming Commission employees, including podcasting and social media endeavors, as well as abuses of state resources.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Is there a Siracha shortage?

People are having a hard time finding their favorite hot sauce. That is because of the complaints about the siracha were received by California’s Department of Public Health. Star Wars breakfast cereal, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi. What is siracha?. Siracha sauce is a bright-red, smooth, spicy Asian-style...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit deadline: What you need to know before July 31

There is still time to claim a $250 tax rebate per child. This is a part of the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent under 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible. You can claim up to $250 per child. However, the benefit reaches the maximum after three children. Eligibility is also determined by income and filing status:
CONNECTICUT STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Elder Abuse Awareness Day letter

As our population is growing and aging, we know that a rising number of older persons are enduring abusive conditions, often not knowing where to turn. Older adults are vital, contributing members of American society and their abuse or neglect diminishes all of us. America has confronted and addressed the issues of child abuse and domestic violence, but, as a society, we have for too long looked away from the issue of elder abuse.
SOCIETY
FingerLakes1.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Arcadia

Deputies provided an update on the personal injury crash that happened on Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the town of Arcadia. Adele Stirpe, 39, of Newark was traveling north when she turned in front of a southbound motorcycle operated by 52-year-old Scott Weimer, of Arcadia. Weimer laid the motorcycle down...
ARCADIA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

