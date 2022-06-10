New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang today, ahead of the Belmont Stakes set to take place on Saturday, released the first annual report of gaming investigations since the Gaming Inspector General’s duties and responsibilities were transferred to the Offices of the Inspector General last year as part of the 2020-21 State Budget. The Office of the Gaming Inspector General’s (OGIG) core function is to conduct independent and thorough investigations into fraud, misconduct, and criminal violations related to gaming. In 2021, OGIG received over a hundred complaints, issued six letters and reports, and referred over a dozen recommendations to the New York State Gaming Commission. These matters, which are detailed in the report, include uncovering outside activities by Gaming Commission employees, including podcasting and social media endeavors, as well as abuses of state resources.

