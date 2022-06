In a potentially favorable move for Black institutions and enterprises, NASA has awarded $50 million in funding to small businesses. The money, aimed to help hundreds of small businesses, will be managed by NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology (STTR) program. According to NASA, it picked “small businesses and research institutions to develop technology to help drive the future of space exploration.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO