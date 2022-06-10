ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking top 25 transfers for 2022: Arizona lands Texas guard Courtney Ramey from the portal

Cover picture for the articleArizona scored a major transfer pickup on Friday, when...

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gets commitment from California running back Brandon Johnson

After an extremely successful first weekend of official visits this month, Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats continued that success into the second weekend of June. Unlike last week, in which most of the new additions to the class were on the defensive side of the ball, this weekend had some offensive guys pull the trigger. One such player is Southern California-based running back Brandon Johnson.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona adds Florida State RB transfer DJ Williams

Arizona’s already packed running back room has gotten even more stuffed thanks to a late addition of a veteran with ACC and SEC experience. Ex-Florida State RB DJ Williams has committed to play for the Wildcats, his third college team, as a graduate transfer. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Williams spent...
ARIZONA STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Where Texas ranks in this College World Series power ranking

Texas will begin their quest for their seventh national title in college baseball on Friday. The Longhorns made it to Omaha thanks to a five-run rally against ECU followed by an 11-1 shellacking of the Pirates in the deciding game of the super regional series.
TEXAS STATE
allsportstucson.com

Former Amphi basketball standout Jackson Ruai dies in automobile accident at age 21

Jackson Ruai always expressed himself on the basketball court with his flamboyant personality, which included wearing different colored shoes, engaging in good-natured trash talking and celebrating openly after scoring. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to ask Ruai about enjoying himself on the court, always flashing his familiar smile,...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Pueblo standout Marcus Coleman to play basketball for Cornell College

Marcus Coleman averaged 20.3 points a game for Pueblo last year to finish in the top six for the 4A Conference. The 5-11, 160 guard announced his commitment to play for Cornell College this week. Competing in the Midwest Conference, the Rams are located in Mount Vernon Iowa and the...
PUEBLO, CO
Community SaddleBrooke

Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a dicussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?
ARIZONA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Chicago to Tucson

If you're up for an adventure featuring scenic forests, beautiful national parks, memorable cities, and diverse landscapes littered with iconic attractions, then a road trip from Chicago to Tucson is perfect for you. The 1,750-mile road trip from Chicago to Tucson takes 25 hours of continuous driving. Passing through Springfield,...
CHICAGO, IL
Greyson F

Tucson (Finally) Has a James Beard Award Winner

Grab award winning bread from a local bakery.Bas Peperzak/Unsplash. When it comes to recognition in the food world, few awards hold the kind of recognition as a James Beard award. Named for an American chef who went on to create several cooking books, appear on television programs, and even launch The James Beard Cooking School, the awards go out annually to those recognized as the best of the best. And now, finally, a local culinary artist has received the coveted award.
TUCSON, AZ
Marie Claire

The Instagram Guide to Tucson, Arizona

Tucson might be best known for its spectacular hiking trails and natural beauty, but the city offers much, much more. Tucson is the first city in the United States to be recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy; it also offers inspiring modern art galleries and is home to the country’s most renowned health resort. For star-studded nights, the dark skies around Tucson make for exceptional stargazing. Visiting during shoulder season is ideal for mild weather and a blooming Sonoran desert, but if you can handle the heat, the summer brings discounted rates and less crowds.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chris Bianco and Don Guerra Bring Home James Beard Awards to Arizona

The James Beard Awards, arguably the most prestigious accolades in the culinary realm, are back after a two-year hiatus. The awards were abruptly canceled in 2020 amid concerns of a lack of diversity and allegations against some nominees, coupled with COVID-19’s impact on the food world. The James Beard Foundation took time to audit the awards, which have now returned with the 2022 theme "Gather for Good."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

$1,500 reward offered for person who shot javelina with arrow near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State officials are looking for the person who shot a javelina north of Tucson and is offering a reward. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the javelina was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face. Oro Valley police officers saw the poor animal on Monday evening, and it was humanely euthanized, Game and Fish said. “This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” regional supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a statement. “It’s unclear when the javelina was initially wounded, so there’s no way to know how long it suffered.”
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Announces Director of Tucson Water

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega, with concurrence from the Mayor and City Council, has named John P. Kmiec as director of Tucson Water. Director Kmiec is a longtime water leader in Arizona. His career spans four decades, with an emphasis on water resource management, utility leadership, and addressing water quality challenges for the Tucson community.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These Ariz. Chefs Just Snagged James Beard Awards

Arizona-based Chef Chris Bianco and Baker Don Guerra have both won coveted James Beard Awards. Bianco, who headlines Tratto, Pane Bianco and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, accepted this year’s award for “Outstanding Restaurateur.” This marks Bianco’s second James Beard accolade after winning “Best Chef — Southwest” in 2003. Guerra won “Outstanding Baker” this year for his Tucson bakery, Barrio Bread.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Arizonans Receive Coveted James Beard Award

The James Beard Foundation recently announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award winners during the live James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony. Two Arizona chefs have been recognized for their skills and taken home the coveted award. Outstanding Restaurateur – Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters battle blaze at south side duplex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters have gotten a fire under control after it started at a building on Tuesday afternoon, June 14. Crews said the fire started in a side of the duplex in the 1100 block of East Kentucky Street that was abandoned and no injuries were reported.
TUCSON, AZ
globalphile.com

Where to Eat and Drink in Tucson, AZ

Tucson is experiencing a boom in great restaurants and getting excellent reviews. In 2016 it was the first city in the country to be named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. This according to local sources was based on its agriculture heritage, its thriving food traditions and culinary distinctiveness. The Sonoran hot dog and using the fruit of the prickly pear cactus in locally produced beer are good examples. I am always glad to try new spots on my annual trips to the area and have a list that I am checking off each time I visit. My top recommendations include:
TUCSON, AZ

