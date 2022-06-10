ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

My Name is Leon review: An incredibly moving, hard-to-watch story about a boy taken into care

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNRXJ_0g7b8XCm00

Watching My Name is Leon , you’d be forgiven for thinking that the key element in bringing up a child in 1980s Britain was the Curly Wurly. There is some truth in that, actually, then and now. A plentiful supply of Cadbury’s confectionery is certainly how lovely professional foster mum Maureen ( Monica Dolan ) – getting on in years but with a surplus of maternal love – manages to get the best out of the emotionally battered nine-year-old Leon (Cole Martin). Leon is left with Maureen after social services rule that his single mum (Carol, played by Poppy Lee Friar) cannot look after him and his baby half-brother Jake. Leon’s mum disappears to deal with her descent into drink and depression, and, soon after the pair arrive Chez Maureen, a well-meaning but useless social worker (Shobna Gulati) tells Leon that his little baby brother, whom he dotes on and plays daddy to, is to be adopted and he won’t see him again “for a long time”. It’s hard to watch.

Poor little Leon is smart enough to wonder why they’re not being adopted together, and has the intuition to then realise that the real reason why the family is being torn apart, once again, is because he is mixed race and his half-brother is white, and a baby, and thus “easier to find a forever home for”. Leon is indeed made to feel “other” on an almost constant basis from what we nowadays call “micro-aggressions”. Even when Maureen’s sister Sylvia (Olivia Williams) turns up to make a fuss of the new boy, she declares: “Who’s this little monkey?”

In the Birmingham of the era, not so long after the Windrush generation arrived, there is plenty more casual racism and, as Leon grows up and befriends people in the Black community, he sees and experiences ever nastier discrimination and cruel treatment – the suspicious death of a Black activist in police custody, a race riot and Leon himself getting clouted by a copper.

There’s a constant tension between Leon’s innocent play with his Action Man, always out on exciting missions, and his brutal introductions to the adult world. However, despite running away from “home” (he never really has one for long) and some tantrums, he always returns to the loving arms of Maureen and the Afro-Caribbean community that he hangs out with in the local allotments. In among the sheds we find Lenny Henry (one of the executive producers) who puts in a cameo as a domino-playing elder, and Christopher Eccleston , rather randomly, is thrown a few lines as a grumpy Northern Irish allotment caretaker. They hardly meet Leon: blink and you’d miss them.

My Name is Leon , a dramatisation of the novel by Kit De Waal, is just incredibly moving. Yet it also seems curiously, frustratingly unfinished. Leon spends so much of this time telling himself, his toys, his foster mum, his friends and strangers in the street that he’s going to find his long-gone brother. But we don’t get to see Leon grow up and watch this happen, so we end up with a sense of loss as well.

I’d love a sequel. And that’s all down to some fine, sensitive screenwriting by Shola Amoo, neat direction by Lynette Linton (nicely capturing the way kids eavesdrop on snatches of adults’ conversations), another brilliant performance by the ubiquitous Dolan and, above all, the obviously gifted newcomer Cole Martin, who lends great subtlety to his role. Give the lad a Curly Wurly.

Comments / 7

Charlene Chavis
2d ago

Foster Care is universally rough. It is gard on everyone. Constant fighting in all directions. If we learn to work together the outcome can be better for all.

Reply
7
Umpqua Valley
2d ago

wealthy people are responsible for the mess. it was the wealthy people who created the racist system we live in today to profit off cheap labor. the reason why the world is the way it is. it's in history books. how wealthy people use skin and hair to group us.

Reply
9
Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Poppy Lee Friar
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Monica Dolan
Person
Shobna Gulati
Person
Olivia Williams
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#About A Boy#Mixed Race#Race Riot#Cadbury
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Elliot Page says he experiences ‘euphoria’ for simply existing after coming out as trans

Elliot Page says the joy of simply existing feels euphoric to the actor, after transitioning in 2020. The actor spoke to Esquire magazine ahead of Pride Month and discussed his emotions about coming out as transgender in December 2020. “I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he said, adding that he is finally finding himself after all these years. "I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself." He said the experience of finding his true self was one of the greatest joys he felt. "I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston says white, straight men are ‘quite rightly’ the ‘new pariah’ in entertainment industry

Christopher Eccleston has said that straight white men are “quite rightly” seeing acting opportunities “shrink” nowadays.The Doctor Who star recently appeared in the Channel 4 series Close To Me and stars opposite Lenny Henry in My Name is Leon, a one-off BBC drama about a nine-year-old mixed-race child living within the care system in the Eighties.But appearing on 5Live on Thursday (9 June), Eccleston told Nihal Arthanayake that he was struggling with his career.“Quite rightly, I’m a dinosaur now,” the 58-year-old said. “I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male and I’m straight. We are the new pariah in the industry.“We’re...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy