Rose Marie Hurlbut, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born June 15, 1930. She married Marvin Hurlbut on May 8, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Balmer, Mishawaka; her son, Bob Hurlbut, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sisters, Marlene (Fred) Matricardi, Phoenix, Ariz. and Joann Burns, Columbia City; and her brother, David Slos, Bremen.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO