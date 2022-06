Michael David Cook, 54, Nappanee, passed away unexpectedly at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1968, in Warsaw, to Daisy Marie (Slone) Cook and Joe Cook. He was never alone, as being one of 11 children, he always had someone to hang with growing up. He was a 1987 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. He worked as a delivery driver for Ascot Enterprises in Nappanee for 16 years.

WARSAW, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO