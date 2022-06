Quentin Crawford’s idea for his business, The Good Jerky, was born inside a Bucee’s gas station as he was looking at a big wall of beef jerky. Crawford was working as an electrical engineer at the time for Oncor Electric Delivery and was traveling often. He and his wife had recently become pescatarians, and he was dissatisfied with the available healthy snack options.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO