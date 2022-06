Carrie Underwood is gearing up for a huge tour this fall for her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, and she recently spoke with Good Morning America to discuss the album. She spoke about her Denim & Rhinestones era, but also about her husband and sons. She’s usually pretty quiet about her personal life, but here she took the opportunity to discuss her family and the ways their dynamic might change with the coming tour.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO