Sara Evans' estranged husband, Jay Barker, has been placed on probation after being convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Barker is also on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days after originally being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in January after attempting to hit the car Evans was riding in with his own vehicle.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO