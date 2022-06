80’s new wave/pop rock sensations Tears for Fears played the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday night. TFF is touring in support of their latest album The Tipping Point. This was TFF’s first L.A. show since playing at the Staples Center in 2017 with Hall & Oates and the year before that played a short set at the Forum as part of the iHeart 80’s concert. It was their first headline show at the Forum in 32 years. The tour kicked off May 20th in Cincinnati, OH. Joining TFF on this tour is legendary Alternative/ Electronic Rock group Garbage who released their latest album No Gods No Masters last year.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO