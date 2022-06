Click here to read the full article. Six more superyachts, and a European yacht brokerage firm reportedly linked to Russian oligarchs, have been added to the sanctions list by the US, according to a statement released by the US Treasury Department. The Treasury Dept.’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said yesterday that Russian-flagged Graceful and Cayman Islands-flagged Olympia were yachts in which Russian President Vladimir Putin had an interest, including having taken trips on these vessels. The office also targeted two other yachts with financial links to Putin, Shellest and Nega, which are owned by the Russian Non-profit Partnership Revival...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO