WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap:Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship, Lacey Evans qualified for Money in the Bank and Riddle earned a championship match for next week 6.10.22

By Ja' Von York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Raising Canes River Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The show continued to build towards Money in the back with two qualifying matches plus the Intercontinental Championship was on the line. Here are the full results:. Move Butch get out...

WWE

