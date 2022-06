Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.

