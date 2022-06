Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo won Nevada's Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will go on to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the general election. Polling showed Lombardo so far ahead of his primary rivals, a crowded Republican field including Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, former Sen. Dean Heller, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, that Lombardo said in a debate late last month that, "for all practical purposes, this primary is over" and urged the party to coalesce around him to defeat Sisolak.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO