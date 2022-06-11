Boerema Shines Again in Second Start, MoonDogs Edge Express 1-0

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers won their second straight game on Saturday night, defeating the Minnesota Mud Puppies 9-6 at Mayo Field. AJ Campbell (Frostburg State) got the start for Rochester and immediately gave up a run. Cameron Hunter (Highland CC) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, making it 1-0 Minnesota. The lead didn’t last long, Rochester scored three in the second to take a two run lead. Alex Ritzer (UNC) tied the game with an RBI single and the Honkers took the lead after Teddy Deters (Xavier) dropped a pop up off the bat of Michael Carico (Davidson) allowing two runs to score. Rochester added another in the third when Will Asby (University of San Francisco) hit his second home run of the season, making it 4-1.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO