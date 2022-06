MIDDLETOWN — The city will present the annual fireworks festival two days before the Fourth of July after a two-year hiatus. It will be held at both Harbor Park and the front lawn of the municipal building at 245 deKoven Drive. “The festival showcase will present a dazzling fireworks display that is set off directly from a barge on the Connecticut River,” according to a news release.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO