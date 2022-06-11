ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood area hit with back-to-back brush fires

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot and dry weather made firefighters'...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Crews tackle vegetation fire burning north of Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa Fire Department is assisting Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire crews battling a blaze burning at the north edge of town Saturday afternoon.In a tweet the Santa Rosa FD posted shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was described as burning along Riebli Road and did not pose a threat to the city. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews contain debris fire burning near Mountain House

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS SF) -- Cal Fire crews successfully contained a large debris fire in the hills west of Mountain House Saturday afternoon.The blaze was first reported via Twitter around 3 p.m. burning in the vicinity of Kelso Road and Bruns Road north of Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass and the junction of Contra Costa, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.Dubbed the "Kelso Incident," the fire was contained to the area of debris and did not spread to vegetation.The exact size and cause of the fire have not been reported.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire challenged by burning Tesla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived at a wrecking yard where a Tesla was fully engulfed in flames and when firefighters attempted to extinguish the electric vehicle the fire would reignite, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire said that the fire started in the battery compartment and that there did […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
news24-680.com

How Hot Is It? Car Catches Fire In Walnut Creek Saturday

We don’t have to tell you we’re going through a bit of a heat wave at present and that there’s no truth to the rumor that cars are spontaneously combusting as temperatures rise. Local shooter (that’s what we call photographers, not to be conflated with the other...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
news24-680.com

Postal Worker Pistol-Whipped, Robbed In Unincorporated Walnut Creek Monday

Area police are investigating the assault and robbery of a postal worker in the 2900 block of Camino Diablo in unincorporated Walnut Creek Monday. Two men, described only as black with one slender and wearing a hoodie, attacked the worker at approximately 12:55 p.m., beating the worker about the head with a weapon of un-described type – possibly a replica.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of setting gas station on fire

ANGWIN, Calif. (BCN)– Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday. Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 […]
ANGWIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Contra#Bentwood
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 30, Dies After Medical Emergency In Water At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of the woman two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say the woman was wearing a lifejacket at the time and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
news24-680.com

Carjacking In Concord Grocery Store Parking Lot Saturday

Concord police and associated agencies are looking for a white Toyota Sienna taken from its owner at gunpoint outside the Safeway store at 4309 Clayton Road in Concord Saturday. The incident was reported at 12:39 p.m. and is still fresh. Details so far are that the car’s owner was approached...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Marin County median home price breaks $2 million barrier

The median price of a detached home in Marin County has passed the $2 million mark amid steep spring gains throughout the Bay Area. The figure for May was just over $2.025 million in Marin County, according to data released by the assessor’s office on Friday. The price marked a 19% increase over the previous year.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

33-year-old woman drowns after falling off water scooter in Folsom Lake, park officials say

A 33-year-old woman is dead after falling off the back of a water scooter in Folsom Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to the California State Parks. Park officials said they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. that a woman fell into the water. They said a good Samaritan was able to transport her back to the shore but went into cardiac arrest before they made it back.
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy