This piece contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel. If you're not caught up, check out our Ms. Marvel Episode 2 Review. When I first heard about Ms. Marvel being made into a series, I, like many Pakistani Muslim women, was skeptical about how this would pan out for my community. Hollywood has had a history of letting us down, so for all I knew I needed to expect the worst and keep my expectations low. But after watching the first two episodes of the much-anticipated series, through Kamala Khan, I felt like my day-to-day reality (minus the superpowers) was finally being shared accurately and safely with the whole world.

