Animals

Superworm Makes a Meal Out of Waste Polystyrene

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA species of worm with an appetite for polystyrene could be the key to plastic recycling on a mass scale. Researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered the common Zophobas morio ‘superworm’ can eat through polystyrene, thanks to a bacterial enzyme in their gut. Dr Chris...

www.technologynetworks.com

