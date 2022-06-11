More than 10 Earthquakes Rattle Puerto Rico Today; No Tsunami Danger

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO