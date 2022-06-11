ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 10 Earthquakes Rattle Puerto Rico Today; No Tsunami Danger

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10 earthquakes rattled Puerto Rico today, but fortunately none have been strong enough to create a local or regional tsunami in the Atlantic or the Caribbean Sea. Today’s 11 earthquakes are part of the 101 that have had an epicenter around Puerto Rico, with most earthquakes centered over the...

Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
UPI News

USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia

June 9 (UPI) -- An earthquake struck Russia Wednesday with the epicenter at Lake Baikal near the city of Irkutsk in Siberia. "On Wednesday, June 8 a considerably strong earthquake hit Moscow," the Yucatan Times reported. The Times said the administrative center of Irkutsk Oblast reported the quake. According to...
UPI News

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Brazil-Peru border

June 8 (UPI) -- A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Brazilian-Peruvian border on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was 69 miles south-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil at a depth of 386 miles. The USGS...
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
Bridget Mulroy

4.4 Earthquake Hits Cuenca, Ecuador

Cajas of Cuenca, Ecuador was hit with a 4.4 earthquake.(Kalistratova/iStock) Ecuador is generally a highly seismic region of the world. The region is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even tsunamis.
US News and World Report

Buildings Shaken as Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes off East Timor

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said...
The Independent

Charter business thrives as US-expelled Haitians flee Haiti

With jokes, upbeat Caribbean music and vacation scenes of sun-kissed beaches and palm trees, Haitian influencers on YouTube and TikTok advertise charter flights to South America.But they are not targeting tourists.Instead, they are touts for a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is profiting from the U.S. government sending people back to Haiti, a country besieged by gang violence.More than a dozen South American travel agencies have rented planes from low-budget Latin American airlines — some of them as large as 238-seat Airbuses — and then sold tickets at premium prices. Many of the customers are Haitians who had been...
