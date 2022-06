Flexport may not have needed a new hand at the tiller to take its business to the next level. Come Sept. 1, however, it’s getting one. The hiring of Dave Clark, who departs his remarkable 23-year gig at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on July 1 to become the San Francisco-based freight forwarder’s new CEO, marks the end of an era, though a relatively brief one. For nine years, Flexport reflected the flamboyant persona of its founder, Ryan Petersen. It is now expected to settle into a more mature phase with an experienced operator focused on scaling the business.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO