5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO