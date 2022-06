It is said Man is fond of counting his troubles, but he does not count his joys. Joy however was on display in Ottawa's Washington Park Saturday at the Family Pride Fest. Colorfully clad attendees strolled the park's criss-crossing paths that lead to the central patio where participants lounged and “people watched” and took in the atmosphere. Vendor's booths dotted the interior of the park as well as the perimeter. Several booths were there to provide assistance for those who may need an exit strategy for their relationship.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO