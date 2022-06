Newburyport, Mass. — A kayaker found the body Sunday of a 6-year-old boy who fell into a river days earlier, CBS Boston reports. His mother drowned trying to save him. Authorities say Mas DeChhat fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport, a coastal city some 35 miles northeast of Boston on Thursday.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO