Kids Bowl FREE All Summer!

Newsymom has the details for Stark County Moms & Dads to find out about free summer kid’s meals this summer 2022. Children in Stark County will be able to receive free meals in the area. Meals will need to be eaten at the facility as opposed to “grab and go” There is help this summer for families planning their day thanks to the U.S.Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally-funded, state-administered program. Per the Ohio Department of Education, “All children ages 1 through 18 are eligible to receive free meals during the summer months at participating program sites. Individuals ages 19 through 21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs also are eligible for free summer meals.”

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO