Kids Bowl FREE All Summer!

Legend Valley, a 230-acre live music venue and campground in Thornville, OH, is quickly becoming home away from home for Goose, the indie-groove-quintet-that-isn’t-a-jam-band-that-is-most-definitely-a-jam-band from Wilton, CT. While the internet is all abuzz trying to classify one of America’s hottest musical acts and most engaging success stories, Goose is busy being Goose: a band firing on all cylinders and pushing the envelope of creativity on all fronts, from the studio to the live stage, with a new album, Dripfield, due in just two weeks and its eponymous tour in full swing.
