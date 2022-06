The boxing world has lost one of the greatest Puerto Rican fighters in history. BoxingScene.com is saddened to report the passing of former two-division champion Carlos Ortiz, who passed away on Monday in New York at age 85. News of his death came the day after a three-class International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) induction ceremony this past weekend, an event which Ortiz was a regular fixture since his induction in 1991.

