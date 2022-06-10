ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Murder trial ends in guilty verdict

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged in a Feb. 9...

Man charged with molestation of girl, 14

An adult male is in custody after being arrested and charged with on Monday, June 13, with lewd and lascivious molestation of a 14-year-old girl, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Brooksville man killed in crash on Anderson Snow Road

SPRING HILL – A 61-year-old Brooksville man was killed Tuesday, June 14, in an accident on Anderson Snow Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the man was traveling north on Anderson Snow Road, south of Pablo Boulevard, at about 6:38 p.m. and a pickup truck was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road. For unknown reason, the first vehicle drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected, traveled back across the roadway and collided nearly head-on with the second vehicle.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ATV passenger killed in rollover accident

A 62-year-old Wesley Chapel man was killed on Tuesday, June 14, when the ATV on which he was a passenger overturned on a private dirt road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The ATV was traveling east on a private dirt road, west of Fog Hollow Drive, at 4:28 p.m. when the driver failed to safely negotiate a left curve. As a result, the ATV overturned onto its right side and ejected both occupants, with the vehicle coming to final rest atop the passenger, who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Person, dog injured in shooting at shopping plaza

SPRING HILL – A person and their dog were shot after they stumbled upon a confrontation between an armed suspect and a family member on Tuesday, June 14, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. Both victims are being treated at respective medical facilities. The incident happened in the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Fatal crash in Desoto County

The 17-year-old was traveling east on SW Robin Road, approaching a right curve, east of the intersection of US-17. He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a power pole.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
Alleged Gainesville rapist and kidnapper deemed incompetent for trial

The man accused of raping a woman at Gainesville Place Apartments and kidnapping another woman near UF campus last September will not stand trial until a judge deems him mentally competent. Antwine Johnson, a 32-year-old Gainesville resident, is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of more...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala man involved in crash arrested after multiple drugs found inside vehicle

A 22-year-old Ocala man who was involved in a two-vehicle crash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after multiple drugs and a loaded handgun were found inside his vehicle. On Tuesday, May 31, an OPD officer responded to the 1800 block of SW College Road in Ocala due to...
Three Teens Arrested For Armed Burglary In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest. Chelsea McGhee,...
$16,000 reward offered after Manatee County mother goes missing

ONECO, Fla. - A $16,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a missing Manatee County mother. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into leads on Stephanie Shenefield, 38, who was last seen in a residential area in the 5300 block of 16th Street East. Jennifer Massrock,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

