Murder trial ends in guilty verdict

SPRING HILL – A 61-year-old Brooksville man was killed Tuesday, June 14, in an accident on Anderson Snow Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the man was traveling north on Anderson Snow Road, south of Pablo Boulevard, at about 6:38 p.m. and a pickup truck was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road. For unknown reason, the first vehicle drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected, traveled back across the roadway and collided nearly head-on with the second vehicle.
Comments / 0