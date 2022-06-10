Murder trial ends in guilty verdict

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.

