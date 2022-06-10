Where’s Shane? GoCreate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay with summer-like humidity making matters worse. A heat advisory starting at 1 PM covers most of Kansas. Heat indices from 105 to 110 could result in dangerous medical conditions- like heat illness and heat stroke, if you’re exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. Actual temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 105, under mostly sunny skies. The only relief may be a few passing storms later today across far western Kansas. Storms will develop around 4 PM and move into NW-Kansas between 5-7 PM, with the potential of producing severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threat with these storms. Expect storms to quickly diminish around midnight.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO