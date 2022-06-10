ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Where’s Shane? GoCreate

By Shane Konicki
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed out to GoCreate! That’s because...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 83rd Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College. The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. Twenty-two contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Harry and Doreen shortly before 1 p.m. for the shooting. They found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help in finding dog theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a woman who took a black chihuahua and a 3-month-old husky. WPD says the woman was last seen Friday afternoon driving what’s believed to be a blue Kia Sorento near 13th and Waco, where she took the animals.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of June 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the transportation industry. MONDAY: Local Delivery Driver non-CDL | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | Wage range starts at $19.00 per hour and goes up based on type of CDL. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11984496 | Qualifications: •Delivery of Building Materials. •Flatbed delivery of building materials. •Knowledge of DOT. •Moffett truck mounted forklift or similar. •Knowledge of Wichita Metro area. •Flexibility and willingness to operate Semi. •Holds a Cat 1 interstate license. •2 plus years CDL experience. •80,000# combination vehicle experience. | Star Lumber & Supply has six additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
#Nationals
KWCH.com

Andover’s tornado recovery committee meets for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tornado recovery is well underway in Andover and Butler and Sedgwick Counties. Many individuals and organizations are continuing to clean up, work through insurance claims, and begin case management. The long-term recovery committee met for the first last Wednesday. The long-term recovery committee will be responsible...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita March for Our Lives Rally

Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. 75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. Catholic Care Center adding Senior Behavioral Health Addition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in Mulvane. The fire began shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. The occupants of the home were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The home, however, was a total loss, according to fire crews.
MULVANE, KS
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous heat to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a hot weekend in the 90s, the week ahead looks even hotter as highs climb into the triple digits today. The humidity will not be as high as it was over the weekend, but the heat index will still climb to 105 degrees or higher.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

How to keep your pet safe in hot weather

Wichita March for Our Lives Rally. Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. 75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT. The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more hot weather is on the way Sunday with a few isolated storms possible over western Kansas. It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. High humidity will put the heat index above 105 degrees for much of the state.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Preparations are underway for the 75th Annual Tony Awards happening this weekend. It marks the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. This year, at least 19 people involved in Tony-nominated shows come from Music Theatre Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot weekend- dangerous heat indices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for summer-heat and humidity this weekend. Plenty of sunshine expected today and Sunday with highs in the 90s to around 102 each afternoon. Heat indices (apparent temperature when factoring in the humidity) ranging from 102 to 108 across Kansas will produce dangerous conditions for those outdoors and exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. A few storms tonight across eastern Kansas, however most of the storms should diminish after midnight. Severe weather will be most likely across far eastern Kansas from Kansas City to Pittsburg.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Extreme heat Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat is on the way Monday with highs likely to climb above 100 degrees statewide. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees. The humidity will not be as high as it was on Sunday, but it could still allow the heat index to climb above 105 degrees during the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichitans hold ‘March for Our Lives’ gun control rally

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita had its own March for Our Lives rally. The organization supports gun control legislation, and this nationwide march comes after multiple mass shootings across the country. Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore was at the rally and discussed what it means to the local community.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

No heat relief in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay with summer-like humidity making matters worse. A heat advisory starting at 1 PM covers most of Kansas. Heat indices from 105 to 110 could result in dangerous medical conditions- like heat illness and heat stroke, if you’re exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. Actual temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 105, under mostly sunny skies. The only relief may be a few passing storms later today across far western Kansas. Storms will develop around 4 PM and move into NW-Kansas between 5-7 PM, with the potential of producing severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threat with these storms. Expect storms to quickly diminish around midnight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership

League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend. Wichita March for Our Lives Rally. Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. 75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT. The...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend

Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest. 75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. Catholic Care Center adding Senior Behavioral Health Addition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest

75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. Updated: 8 hours ago. Starting June 13, construction will begin for a Senior Behavioral Health addition...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

How to keep your pet safe in hot temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, when the temperatures get hot, we remind you to take care of your pets as they are at risk of heat exhaustion if they are outside too long. One emergency veterinarian says they saw five dogs due to heat stroke on Saturday alone. Local Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Townsley shared some tips for keeping dogs safe with the upcoming heat.
WICHITA, KS

