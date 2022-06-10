Why Women Should Consider Careers in Manufacturing
Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer at Xometry, joins ChedHER to discuss why women should consider careers in manufacturing, and what opportunities are available for them in this industry.
Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer at Xometry, joins ChedHER to discuss why women should consider careers in manufacturing, and what opportunities are available for them in this industry.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0