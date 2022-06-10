ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Women Should Consider Careers in Manufacturing

Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer at Xometry, joins ChedHER to discuss why women should consider careers in manufacturing, and what opportunities are available for them in this industry.

