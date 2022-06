Nothing Phone (1) may come in an all too familiar design according to a sneak peek at the device. As we all know, the mid-range smartphone will retail on Flipkart in India and there is already a dedicated product page (opens in new tab) too. Recently, the e-commerce site updated the carousel banners with a new marketing campaign for the Nothing Phone (1). The company has been using nature-themed references for its devices. While it was ants for the Nothing Ear (1), the phone has been designed “with warmth, intention and joy” like parrots. From the banner that has been posted, it looks like parrots are the props used for the product photoshoots.

