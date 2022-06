We live in a world where biometric security isn't something out of some far-flung science-fiction story, and unsurprisingly, that comes with some privacy concerns. The state of Illinois took matters into its own hands way back in 2008, passing the Biometric Information Privacy Act in a move that couldn't have been more prescient. On the heels of a massive payout from Facebook — and similar action being brought forth against Snapchat — Illinois residents might be looking at a hefty check hitting their mailbox, all thanks to Google Photos.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO