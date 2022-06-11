ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

How to Make Your Voice Heard When You Don’t Have a Representative on the Common Council

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With former Alderman Cavalier Johnson becoming mayor and former Alderman Nik Kovac taking a new position as the city’s budget director, both the 2nd...

milwaukeecourieronline.com

wgtd.org

Tate Resigns; Public Safety Building Plans in Pleasant Prairie

-0- Plans for a new police station and a new fire station will be reviewed by the Pleasant Prairie Village Board Monday night. A $17 million police station is being proposed for a site on 39th Ave. north of STH 165. The department has outgrown its existing facility on Green Bay Road. The new fire station would be the village's third, and would be located at the south entrance to Prairie Springs Park just off of 165. The new station--which was stalled in the discussion phase for years--would fill in service gaps. The building is estimated to cost $8.5 million. Voters recently approved exceeding state-mandated levy limits in order to hire additional firefighters and police officers. Pleasant Prairie isn't the only municipality making plans to improve public safety facilities. The Village of Caledonia is expected to begin construction soon on a new combination fire/police station to be located adjacent to Caledonia Village Hall located a block or two off of STH 32 and Four Mile Rd.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

March For Our Lives takes to Milwaukee's streets

Protesters with "March For Our Lives" took to Milwaukee's streets on Saturday. The protesters called for universal background checks for anyone buying a gun. The demonstration was part of a national event that included marches in other states and Washington D.C.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Election fraud allegations emerge for Cudahy's mayoral election

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy's incumbent mayor won the April election. But now, allegations have emerged of potential fraud in the mayor's election. Next week, the Wisconsin Ethics Commission is expected to take up a citizen complaint about the mayor. CBS 58 has obtained that complaint. It alleges Thomas Pavlic accepted campaign.
CUDAHY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to be in Mount Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A former leading presidential candidate will be in the Racine area Friday. Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, plans to show support for striking employees of CNH Industrial in Mount Pleasant during a town hall to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at United Auto Workers Local 180 headquarters, 3323 Kearney Ave., Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Wisconsin Examiner

Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD

For some time now, the Whitewater Police Department (WPD) has been under a cloud. Since December, the department’s police chief Aaron Raap, has been on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation. Raap, who was hired as chief in 2018, was taken into custody following an alleged Thanksgiving fight with a family member. Though the […] The post Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WHITEWATER, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Grain Shipping Workers' Union President Sentenced for Embezzlement

MILWAUKEE – A federal judge has sentenced the former president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1295 – a dockworkers’ union known as the Milwaukee Grain Trimmers – to home confinement of 240 consecutive days, two years of probation, ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $219,000 in restitution to the union and its employee benefit plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Public Schools to close early Tuesday due to predicted heat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that schools will close early Tuesday, June 14 due to heat. MPS says the National Weather Service is predicting "dangerously hot temperatures and a high heat index." They say young children and people with health conditions are especially vulnerable to heat-related distress.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday. As of 10:45 p.m., more than 5,600 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E said...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington landslide closes beach, city in search of solutions

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A Port Washington beach is now closed for the summer after city officials discovered a landslide on Wednesday, June 8. What has long been the pride of Port Washington may also be its plight. The landside continues to erode the bluff in Upper Lake Park. "Unfortunately,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc golf ball-sized hail destroys roofs

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Neighbors in Oconomowoc are assessing the damage of the hail storm Friday, June 10. One company said roofs need to be replaced as a result of the damage. "It looked like there were golf balls all over the driveway," said Nick Prindle. The storm left a trail...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee Based African American Roundtable Awarded $500,000 Grant

Milwaukee based African American Roundtable was awarded the $500,000 True Reformer Institutional Grant from Public Welfare Foundation (PWF). Seven True Reformer grants were awarded to organizations nationally that are advancing restorative, community-led, and racially just approaches to justice to honor the Foundation’s 75th anniversary. The Public Welfare Foundation has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
On Milwaukee

10 not-to-miss Night Market vendors

Never been to a Milwaukee Night Market? Well, it's time. Think of it as a midweek, massive block party in the heart of Downtown with local food, drinks, shopping and entertainment that truly showcases all Milwaukee has to offer. The 2022 Markets will be held on Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

