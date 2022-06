With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start planning some summer activities the whole family can enjoy. There are so many great cities to visit around the great lakes like Minneapolis, Detroit, Indy and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is a beautiful city featuring gorgeous architecture located right on Lake Michigan. Whether you live here year-round or are planning a trip, here are 15 fun things to do with the family. Check out our favorite things to do in Milwaukee with kids!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO