La Grange, NC

Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks to explode inside a container where they were stored, killing one person and injuring...

Firefighters battle flames at unoccupied apartment building

Durham, N.C. — Durham firefighters responded to a brick apartment building Sunday night. Forty-three firefighters responded around 8:45 p.m. to the two-story building in the 1200 block of Mint Street. According to the Durham Fire Department, crews arrived to heavy fire in two second-floor rooms. It took crews about...
DURHAM, NC
Pedestrian struck on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — An entire direction of Capital Boulevard was closed Monday morning following a pedestrian crash. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. near the Calvary Drive intersection. Before the road opened at 4 a.m., all northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed between Calvary Drive and New...
RALEIGH, NC
1 killed, 1 injured in Elizabethtown graduation shooting

Elizabethtown, N.C. — One person was killed and an 18-year-old was injured Friday night after a fight broke out at a large graduation party in Elizabethtown. Eric L. Chancy, 20, who lived at the home where the party took place, was killed in the shooting, according to the Bladen County Sherriff's Office.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
NC prosecutor won't charge officers in 3 fatal shootings

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor announced Monday that she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings and evidence...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
100 miles of shopping: 301 Endless Yard Sale is this weekend

Weldon, N.C. — If you love yard sales, then this weekend you need to hit the road for the ultimate yard sale along U.S. Highway 301. The 301 Endless Yard Sale features tons of vendors lined up along the highway between Weldon and Dunn. The sale extends through five counties (Halifax, Wilson, Nash, Johnston and Harnett) and includes everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing and toys.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
22-year-old charged with murder in shooting near Carolina Ale House

Raleigh, N.C. — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to a Friday night shooting that happened near Carolina Ale House off Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department found Jakem Ramiq Reed, 22, at around 11:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham chef wins James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast

Raleigh, N.C. — Durham chef Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef in the Southeast on Monday night. Moore was a semi-finalist for the honor in 2020. Moore opened Saltbox Seafood on North Mangum Street in 2012. A second location followed at 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. in 2017. The original location closed its doors in 2021.
DURHAM, NC
Protesters rally in downtown Raleigh against so called 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

Raleigh, N.C. — There were renewed calls Monday to keep the so-called "Parents' Bill of Rights" legislation from further advancement. Protestors gathered to rally against what they’re calling North Carolina's version of Florida's "Don’t Say Gay bill." Legislators didn’t meet today, but that didn’t stop demonstrators from...
