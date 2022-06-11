Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

Weldon, N.C. — If you love yard sales, then this weekend you need to hit the road for the ultimate yard sale along U.S. Highway 301. The 301 Endless Yard Sale features tons of vendors lined up along the highway between Weldon and Dunn. The sale extends through five counties (Halifax, Wilson, Nash, Johnston and Harnett) and includes everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing and toys.

SOUTH WELDON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO