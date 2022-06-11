ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TikTok In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

BURBANK, Calif. — Authorities confirmed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead Thursday in Burbank, according to multiple reports. He was 19.

His death remained under investigation on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that after an autopsy, officials were unable to determine the cause of Noriega’s death.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said, according to People.

Noriega had more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted humorous videos about skateboarding and fashion, according to Variety.

Last week, he appeared on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast, HuffPost reported.

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Burbank, authorities confirmed Friday.According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Noriega was found around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a mall parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street.He was pronounced dead at the scene.According to the coroner's office, Noriega's cause of death is deferred meaning it has not been determinedNoriega had more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok and recently posted to his Instagram about creating a Discord for mental health.In his last post, dated five days ago, he shared that he had been struggling with addiction issues since he was a child and that he had hopes of opening a rehab facility.
