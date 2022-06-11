ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight win

By CHARLES ODUM
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WhTl_0g7XCBw500
Pirates Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — (AP) — A move toward simplicity served Spencer Strider well in his first home start.

The adjustment could help Strider keep his new-found place in the Atlanta Braves' rotation.

Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Friday night for their ninth straight win.

The winning streak is the National League’s longest this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

The Pirates have lost four straight, matching their longest losing skid of the season.

Strider (2-2) allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time.

“I definitely wanted to simplify things,” Strider said, adding he felt he made things too difficult for himself in his last start, when he lasted only 4 1/3 innings and received no decision in a 6-2 win at Colorado on Saturday.

Strider said his plan was to “just focus on being in line to the plate.” He allowed only two hits through his first five innings.

The 23-year-old Strider began the season as a reliever before moving into the No. 5 spot in the rotation. He gave credit to Swanson for giving him a confidence boost, as well as some pointers, following his start at Colorado.

“He was just relaying to me that my stuff is good and he's seeing it behind me,” Strider said, referring to Swanson's view of his work from his shortstop position. “He can tell when I'm getting too complicated.”

Strider's growth has provided depth to a rotation following attempts to find a fifth starter behind Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson.

“This is the next step in getting hi to where we want him to be,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, adding it was “pretty good, awesome” for Strider to pitch into the sixth.

Contreras (1-1) had seven strikeouts, including four in his first pass through the Braves’ lineup, in his fourth start. The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic allowed four runs — three earned — and eight hits with one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Swanson’s third-inning homer off the left-field foul pole drove in rookie Michael Harris, who singled and stole second. Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on an infield hit and was caught stealing before Swanson’s homer.

Ozzie Albies' double to right field off Contreras in the fourth drove in Travis d'Arnaud, who singled and moved to second on left fielder Travis Swaggerty's fielding error.

Matt Olson added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Strider was pulled after giving up singles to Bryan Reynolds and Michael Chavis in the sixth. Dylan Lee struck out Cal Mitchell to end the inning.

Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since another nine-game run from Aug. 13-22, 2021.

Atlanta led 4-0 before Chavis hit a ground-rule double off Jackson Stephens that bounced over the left-field to drive in Reynolds in the eighth. Cal Mitchell’s sacrifice fly drove in Daniel Vogelbach, cutting the Braves’ lead to two runs.

Kenley Jansen recorded three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 20 chances.

STRIDER'S HEAT — AND ADJUSTMENTS

Strider had 14 pitches clocked at 99 mph or higher for the third time this season. In his move from the bullpen, however, the right-hander has continued to place more emphasis on his slider and changeup.

“He's made some adjustments,” Snitker said, noting Strider's increased reliance on his slider. “Very impressive.”

FIRST-YEAR BUCS

Including Contreras, the Pirates started five rookies. When asked about his lineup before the game, manager Derek Shelton smiled and said “we have three to five in there about every night.”

Acuña made a leaping catch on the right-field warning track of a drive hit by Michael Perez in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Tyle Beede remained in the game after being hit near his hip by a liner from Swanson in the seventh. Swanson reached on an infield hit on the play.

Braves: Stephens stayed in after Reynolds’ grounder hit his right knee in the eighth. Reynolds reached on his second infield single of the game before scoring on the double by Chavis. ... LHP Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation) threw long toss in the outfield before the game for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list on May 17. The next step is for Matzek to be cleared to throw from a mound.

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.63) will make his first career start against Pittsburgh, where he pitched from 2009-15, when he faces RHP Zach Thompson (3-4, 4.60) as the four-game series continues Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Albies Slam Leads Braves to 10th in Row, 10-4 Over Pirates

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. still sees plenty of room for improvement as the Atlanta Braves keep winning. “We’re going to keep grinding and growing," Acuña said through a translator. “Baseball is all about highs and lows. It’s just part of it, but I think we’re going to keep doing our part and keep grinding and playing hard and hopefully we can keep winning."
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves Still Alive to Win NL East Despite Early Struggles

My oh my, a lot can change in a couple of weeks, eh?. At the end of May, the Atlanta Braves stood at 23-27, at risk at losing any hope of a National League East divisional crown as the New York Mets looked like perhaps the best team in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Marlins' lineup Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chisholm is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. Our models project Chisholm for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swaggerty
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Pirates vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Sunday, June 12 (Atlanta Closes Out Series in Blowout Win)

The hottest team in baseball is the defending champions. The Atlanta Braves have erased a slow start and are now a clear second in the NL East. While they still have ground to catch the dominant Mets, the Braves have put themselves firmly in the postseason mix for the second straight season. Ronald Acuña Jr's health and MVP-like play have played a huge role in the resurgence of the defending champs, can they stay hot on Sunday?
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Astros host the Marlins on home losing streak

LINE: Astros -231, Marlins +191; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Miami Marlins. Houston is 36-23 overall and 15-10 at home. The Astros have hit 75 total home runs to rank third in the AL.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Pirates look to break 5-game skid, play the Braves

LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Michael Perez sitting Monday for Pirates versus Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Michael Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Perez will take the evening off while Tyler Heineman starts at catcher and bats eighth for the Pirates Monday. Our models project Perez to make 173 more plate appearances this season,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The National League#The New York Yankees
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy