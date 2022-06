Meet Adonis and Apollo, two inseparable dogs dropped at a high-kill shelter in Texas who finally found a loving forever home to live together, leaving their rough past behind. When their owner surrendered them for unknown reasons, the doggies were shaking with fear. Cindy Droogmans, founder of the A-Team Elite Rescue Dogs, saw the adorable duo and decided to help. “A bonded pair is always difficult to place, but look at them,” she said. “How can they ever be split up?,” she told The Dodo at that time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO