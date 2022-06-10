LOOK: Five-star quarterback target rocking Michigan football gear

Michigan football may have lost out on a very important five-star quarterback in CJ Carr — grandson of former Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr — when the legacy spurned his family school for Notre Dame on Thursday. However, that doesn’t mean that the maize and blue are without hope in the 2024 cycle at the position.

As Michigan keeps working on trying to land Dante Moore in the 2023 class, there’s but another five-star in 2024 that has high interest in coming to Ann Arbor, and he’s showing that off on Friday night.

Taking part in the OT7 camp in Las Vegas, along with the aforementioned Moore, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence School five-star signal caller Jadyn Davis isn’t hiding the fact that Michigan is one of his high choices. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is on-site, and snapped a video of Davis wearing maize and blue cleats as well as sporting a Wolverines towel.

The On3 Consensus lists Davis as the No. 6 player in the country in 2024, regardless of position. Michigan offered Davis in May 2022, and it’s the only school listed by 247Sports as ‘warm’ of the schools pursuing the elite prospect.