ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

LOOK: Five-star quarterback target rocking Michigan football gear

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HX94_0g7X7bG500

Michigan football may have lost out on a very important five-star quarterback in CJ Carr — grandson of former Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr — when the legacy spurned his family school for Notre Dame on Thursday. However, that doesn’t mean that the maize and blue are without hope in the 2024 cycle at the position.

As Michigan keeps working on trying to land Dante Moore in the 2023 class, there’s but another five-star in 2024 that has high interest in coming to Ann Arbor, and he’s showing that off on Friday night.

Taking part in the OT7 camp in Las Vegas, along with the aforementioned Moore, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence School five-star signal caller Jadyn Davis isn’t hiding the fact that Michigan is one of his high choices. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is on-site, and snapped a video of Davis wearing maize and blue cleats as well as sporting a Wolverines towel.

The On3 Consensus lists Davis as the No. 6 player in the country in 2024, regardless of position. Michigan offered Davis in May 2022, and it’s the only school listed by 247Sports as ‘warm’ of the schools pursuing the elite prospect.

Comments / 0

Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan extends offer to 2024 five-star guard Johnuel “Boogie” Fland

The Michigan Wolverines already landed the commitment of one 2024 point guard in Christian Anderson Jr. and after extending another offer recently, they are hoping to land at least one more. Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines recently extended an offer to Johnuel “Boogie” Fland, one of the best guards...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Michigan softball ace announces transfer destination

Former Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako is joining the two-time defending national champion for her final collegiate season. The Frankfort, Illinois native announced Monday that she is transferring to Oklahoma, which is coming off a 59-3 season – the second-best winning percentage in NCAA softball history. Storako entered the transfer portal last month after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
FRANKFORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
washingtonlatest.com

Jordan Hall commits to Michigan State

Michigan State recruiting continues to roll with yet another talented prospect going green. The latest? Linebacker Jordan Hall, who committed Saturday before his official visit was even over. Hall is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Carr
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Montgomery Exploring His Options, But Remains High on “Dream School” Ohio State

Ryan Montgomery’s first visit to Ohio State this summer came as a basketball player. Montgomery was at the Schottenstein Center on Friday along with the rest of the Findlay High School boys’ basketball team to participate in the second day of Ohio State’s basketball team camp. The rising high school sophomore made the trip to Columbus just hours after wrapping up a visit to Michigan State, where he participated in a football camp on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence School#Towel#American Football#College Football#Wolverines#Notre Dame
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy