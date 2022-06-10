ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Seen The New Digital License Plate Option For Michigan Cars?

By Big Joe Pesh
 4 days ago
Drivers in Michigan have a ton of cool options when it comes to picking out a license plate for their vehicle. Now there is a brand new digital license plate option you can get. Digital license plate company Reviver has given drivers in California and Arizona the option to...

CAR AND DRIVER

Michigan Approves Digital License Plates, Third State to OK Them

Digital license plates offer a few benefits, like being able to track a vehicle if it gets stolen and the ability to display warnings such as Amber Alerts. Reviver, which has gotten approval to sell its high-tech plates in Arizona and California, can now add Michigan to its list and claims to have more than 10 states lined up to be next.
