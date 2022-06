This is the UFC 275 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Singapore. Shevchenko is currently the top-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter in the world and arguably the best fighter in the world, period. The flyweight champion has had a stranglehold on the 125-pound division for four years, defending her title six times. A win tonight will give Shevchenko the record for most title defenses by a female UFC champion in a single division and move her into a tie for fifth all-time for title defenses, behind only the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO